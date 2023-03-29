Temperatures heat up over next few days before rain returns Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have one more chilly night before our warming trend gets underway. Then, we’ll have our next First Alert Weather Day this Saturday as winds and rain chances pick up to start the weekend.

Rest of Week: Warming up, mainly dry.

Saturday: Rain, few storms to start...windy!

Sunday: Lots of sunshine, slightly cooler.

With calm and clear conditions expected through Thursday morning, temperatures will quickly fall into the mid to upper 30s for the morning commute! Sunshine will allow for a quick warmup, however, and we’ll be right back into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by the afternoon.

Rain and strong winds will return this weekend. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

By Friday, temperatures will only bottom out in the 40s before rebounding back into the mid 70s. Winds and cloud cover will also pick up ahead of our next cold front.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A potent cold front will bring a band of rain and a few storms our way from west to east Saturday morning through afternoon. Although the rain won’t last all day, gusty winds are expected over the course of our Saturday and could exceed 30 mph at times. Even higher wind gusts are expected in the mountains behind the front.

By Sunday, much calmer and drier conditions will have returned to the area and temperatures will range from the 40s to near 70 degrees.

Another warming trend begins for the start and middle of next week!

Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer to this weekend.

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

