Subcontractor killed in accident at Belmont Abbey College

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A subcontractor working at Belmont Abbey College was killed Friday, college officials confirmed.

A representative with the private college said the subcontractor was working on framing at the time of the accident.

Construction was halted Friday through Monday, according to the representative.

The nature of the accident wasn’t immediately available, but officials say the worker had “significant injuries” that led to his death.

Officials did not say which building was being worked on, though several new buildings are in the works.

“Our community is praying for the worker and his family,” a statement issued by the college read.

OSHA is investigating.

