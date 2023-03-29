PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Search to resume for missing boater on Lake Wylie

Steele Creek Fire officials said crews will search the Here At Last Lane cove and do a shore check.
Dispatch says crews were called out just before 8 p.m. and they were in the area near the Catawba Yacht Club.
By Brad Dickerson and Mary Calkins
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency crews were set to resume the search for a boater who went missing on Lake Wylie Tuesday night.

According to Steele Creek Fire, crews were originally called for the missing boater in the area of Here At Last Lane, which is near the Catawba Yacht Club.

Crews were called for a reported water rescue Tuesday night on Lake Wylie, near the Catawba...
Crews were called for a reported water rescue Tuesday night on Lake Wylie, near the Catawba Yacht Club.(Source: Digital Globe / WBTV)

Charlotte Fire Capt. Jackie Gilmore said they were asked to assist with a boating accident and the first crew arrived shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Steele Creek Fire officials said there was a rowing-style boat that appeared to have been involved in an accident. One person is missing, they said.

Crews will search the Here At Last Lane cove and do a shore check, while Charlotte Fire will have a boat and a dive team helping with the search around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

A man who identified himself as a co-worker said the missing boater is a member of the yacht club who competes in races and is very detail-oriented and experienced in boating.

Boaters are asked to use caution in the area of Youngblood Road West and Here at Last Lane.

