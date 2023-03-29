PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Pepsi unveils new logo refresh, first update since 2008

Pepsi revealed its new logo, and it looks a lot like a previous one.
Pepsi revealed its new logo, and it looks a lot like a previous one.(PepsiCo Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pepsi has unveiled a new logo, and some say it looks a bit familiar.

Customers reportedly like Pepsi’s previous logo from the 1900s. So, the company said it went back to it.

The new logo might feel like a throwback version, but officials said it features new font colors along with a different border.

According to Pepsi, the logo design draws attention to its zero-sugar line of drinks, which is a major part of the company’s growth plan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsea-Rhae-Childers, 39, passed away last week.
Celebration of Life planned for well-known Salisbury singer, musician
NC legislature overrides Gov. Cooper’s veto, pistol purchase permits repealed
Breaking News
Concord road reopens after crash caused closure on Tuesday afternoon
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders shared a draft of their South County Relief Schools plan...
Parents question where Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students will soon learn
Audie Lavonda Brack Belk Jr.
Man charged after woman shot to death at north Charlotte home

Latest News

Big Cat Rescue, owned by Carole Baskin, is moving its animals to Arkansas.
Big Cat Rescue made famous by ‘Tiger King’ moving animals to Arkansas
Search continues for missing boater on Lake Wylie
‘It’s a sad situation’: Rescue crews continue search for missing Lake Wylie boater
People gather to sign wooden crosses placed at a makeshift memorial by the entrance of the...
Children lost in Nashville shooting were ‘feisty,’ a ‘shining light’
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges in the death of Edward...
7 California officers charged in death of man in custody
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film...
Freed ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero Paul Rusesabagina arrives in US