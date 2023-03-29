PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Novant Health lays off executive team members

The hospital system laid off 50 positions in total.
File photograph of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center,
File photograph of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center,(Charlotte Observer (custom credit) | Charlotte Observer)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least three executive-level officials with Novant Health have been laid off in addition to 50 other positions, a company spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

A total of 50 positions were impacted, including:

  • Jesse Cureton, chief consumer officer and executive vice president
  • Angela Yochem, executive vice president chief transformation and digital officer
  • Paula Dean Kranz, vice president innovation enablement

“In a continued effort to prioritize our patients and support the team members who care for them, we made the difficult decision to scale back some departments across the organization, including some members of our executive team,” a spokesperson said in a written statement.

According to Cureton’s LinkedIn profile, he worked at Novant Health for more than 10 years. Yochem’s profile has her listed as having more than five years of experience.

