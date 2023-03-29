Novant Health lays off executive team members

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least three executive-level officials with Novant Health have been laid off in addition to 50 other positions, a company spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

A total of 50 positions were impacted, including:

Jesse Cureton, chief consumer officer and executive vice president

Angela Yochem, executive vice president chief transformation and digital officer

Paula Dean Kranz, vice president innovation enablement

“In a continued effort to prioritize our patients and support the team members who care for them, we made the difficult decision to scale back some departments across the organization, including some members of our executive team,” a spokesperson said in a written statement.

According to Cureton’s LinkedIn profile, he worked at Novant Health for more than 10 years. Yochem’s profile has her listed as having more than five years of experience.

