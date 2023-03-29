PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Multiple lanes closed on I-485 in east Charlotte due to crash

The crash happened near Exit 36 onto Rocky River Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash has closed multiple lanes on I-485 Outer in east Charlotte.

According to the NCDOT, two of the three lanes are currently closed near Exit 36 onto Rocky River Road.

The lanes are expected to reopen shortly after 3 p.m. today.

Harrisburg firefighters said a person was pinned inside a vehicle and had to be extricated.

Medic said that individual was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Drivers can check real-time traffic maps here.

