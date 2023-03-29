PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Mothers of Murdered Offspring’s work continues as group marks 30 years

The organization has dedicated its time and resources to providing support to families of murder victims, and the group’s work continues to this day.
On Wednesday night, they’ll gather at Marshall Park to not only honor homicide victims but call for peace in the community.
By Faith Alford
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday marks 30 years since the homicide support group Mothers of Murdered Offspring hosted its first meeting.

The organization has dedicated its time and resources to providing support to families of murder victims, and the group’s work continues to this day.

Related: ‘There’s never gonna be another Miss Judy’: Community remembers matriarch of Mothers of Murdered Offspring

On Wednesday night, they’ll gather at Marshall Park to not only honor homicide victims but call for peace in the community.

MOMO organizers say a lot has changed over the years. The organization started in 1993 to provide support for families whose loved ones had been murdered by a serial killer. At the time there were no other support groups in the area for families that had suffered this type of trauma.

Since then, they have gone on to provide counseling, food, gifts and so much more to hundreds of families.

The nonprofit will be launching its first fundraiser this year. Members say as the demand grows so does the need.

Lisa Crawford, MOMO’s executive director, says she never forgets the faces of the victims and the impact it has on their families.

She says the hope is they can continue on providing for the community.

“It’s just evolved in the sense that we have to do what we are doing but we also have to do more because it is getting more violent - younger, more often - and so devasting to our community,” Crawford said.

The vigil will be held at Marshall Park, located on East Third Street in Charlotte, at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The community is welcome.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsea-Rhae-Childers, 39, passed away last week.
Celebration of Life planned for well-known Salisbury singer, musician
Breaking News
Concord road reopens after crash caused closure on Tuesday afternoon
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders shared a draft of their South County Relief Schools plan...
Parents question where Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students will soon learn
Audie Lavonda Brack Belk Jr.
Man charged after woman shot to death at north Charlotte home
Security footage released by MNPD shows Hale arrive at the school and move room-to-room.
Suspect, 28, kills 3 children, 3 adults in Nashville school shooting: police

Latest News

From smiling teenager to school shooter
What turns a smiling teenager into a school shooter?
59-year-old Robert Shelton
‘I wouldn’t expect it’: Neighbors shocked to learn Hickory man charged in cold case
Neighbors shocked to learn Hickory man charged in cold case
Man arrested in Statesville shooting that killed teenager, police say