Mothers of Murdered Offspring’s work continues as group marks 30 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday marks 30 years since the homicide support group Mothers of Murdered Offspring hosted its first meeting.

The organization has dedicated its time and resources to providing support to families of murder victims, and the group’s work continues to this day.

On Wednesday night, they’ll gather at Marshall Park to not only honor homicide victims but call for peace in the community.

MOMO organizers say a lot has changed over the years. The organization started in 1993 to provide support for families whose loved ones had been murdered by a serial killer. At the time there were no other support groups in the area for families that had suffered this type of trauma.

Since then, they have gone on to provide counseling, food, gifts and so much more to hundreds of families.

The nonprofit will be launching its first fundraiser this year. Members say as the demand grows so does the need.

Lisa Crawford, MOMO’s executive director, says she never forgets the faces of the victims and the impact it has on their families.

She says the hope is they can continue on providing for the community.

“It’s just evolved in the sense that we have to do what we are doing but we also have to do more because it is getting more violent - younger, more often - and so devasting to our community,” Crawford said.

The vigil will be held at Marshall Park, located on East Third Street in Charlotte, at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The community is welcome.

