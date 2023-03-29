Mooresville Police arrest two men wearing ski masks in stolen vehicle

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mooresville Police arrested two men after receiving a call that one of the suspects made an ‘unusual inquiry.’ The incident happened on Tuesday morning.

Jvonta James Dixon, 19 of Mooresville and Dwayne Pernell Allgood, 20 years old of Huntersville, were both arrested.

“Mooresville Police Department (MPD) received a call of a suspicious person who made an unusual inquiry within a business at the Water Tower Plaza located at 467 E. Plaza Drive. The caller reported that the individual had since left the business but remained in the parking lot seated in a black four-door sedan with no license plate attached,” according to a press release.

Police arrived and saw two suspects in the vehicle the caller identified.

“Upon approach of the vehicle, the responding Officer immediately noticed that both subjects were wearing black ski masks over their head and face. As the Officer continued his approach to further investigate, both subjects simultaneously fled the vehicle on foot toward a nearby wooded area. One suspect was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, and additional responding officers established a perimeter and successfully utilized a police K9 and drone to track and apprehend the second suspect,” according to MPD.

The suspects are charged with resisting officers and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, the vehicle was reportedly stolen from Huntersville.

The suspects charges are as follows:

“Jvonta James Dixon, 19 years old of Mooresville, was charged with (F) Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, and (M) Resist, Obstruct, & Delaying of an Officer. Dixon received a $7,500 secured bond and was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center.

Dwayne Pernell Allgood, 20 years old of Huntersville, was charged with (F) Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, (M) Resist, Obstruct, & Delaying of an Officer, and (M) Stalking. Dixon received a $7,500 secured bond and was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center.”

