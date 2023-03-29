PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Mint Hill man wins $2 million on scratch-off ticket

The man bought his winning ticket at Earp’s Express on Brighton Park Drive.
The new 100X The Cash launched in December 2022.
The new 100X The Cash launched in December 2022.(Source: N.C. Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County man scored a big win on a scratch-off ticket recently.

Charles Stewart won $2 million on a $20 ticket that he bought at Earp’s Express in Mint Hill.

Stewart claimed his prize Tuesday, and chose to take home a lump sum of $1.2 million, before tax withholdings.

He played the 100X The Cash game, which launched in December, and has five $2 million top prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes.

Two of the top prizes remain, with six of the smaller prizes still not yet claimed.

Related: Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsea-Rhae-Childers, 39, passed away last week.
Celebration of Life planned for well-known Salisbury singer, musician
Breaking News
Concord road reopens after crash caused closure on Tuesday afternoon
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders shared a draft of their South County Relief Schools plan...
Parents question where Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students will soon learn
Audie Lavonda Brack Belk Jr.
Man charged after woman shot to death at north Charlotte home
Robert Shelton
Hickory man charged in 28-year-old cold case from Kentucky and Indiana

Latest News

Breaking News
Multiple lanes closed on I-485 in east Charlotte due to crash
Candlelight vigil (generic)
First Lady Jill Biden to attend downtown vigil for Covenant shooting victims
The interior and exterior of one of the homes were significantly damaged when the large tree...
Police say man cut down tree to intentionally fall on new house
A home on Jerry Lane in Matthews sustained a lot of damage during a fire that started in a...
Matthews fire set intentionally, officials confirms