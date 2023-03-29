PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Melissa Joan Hart says she helped kids get to safety after Nashville school shooting

Actress Melissa Joan Hart says she helped children get to safety after the school shooting in Nashville. (Credit: Instagram/MelissaJoanHart via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Melissa Joan Hart is sharing how she helped some children following the school shooting in Nashville.

The actress posted on Instagram saying she was near The Covenant School shortly after Monday’s deadly shooting.

She said she helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway. They were coming out of the woods to escape the situation.

Hart, whose children go to a school near The Covenant School, said she waited to release the video because it was “too raw to post” on the day of the shooting.

Hart is best known for her work as a teen actor starring in sitcoms including “Clarissa Explains It All” and “Sabrina, The Teenage Witch.”

