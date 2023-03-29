PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Matthews fire set intentionally, officials confirms

Another fire broke out about 15 minutes before the one on Jerry Lane.
The two fires were about 15 minutes apart.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - One of two fires that ignited within minutes of each other in Matthews was intentionally set, according to Matthews Fire & EMS.

Both fires happened Thursday about 15 minutes apart.

The first one was close to Central Piedmont Community College’s Levine campus. A barn with a car inside were destroyed.

Officials haven’t released that fire’s cause yet.

[Previous coverage: Two separate fires break out minutes apart in Matthews]

The second fire happened on Jerry Lane. The fire marshal’s office found it was intentionally set.

The fire started in an attached garage, but spread to the home.

A car was destroyed and the home was damaged but no one was inside at the time.

State and federal agencies are helping the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Both fires are still under investigation.

