Man arrested in deadly Statesville shooting, police say

Javis Black was taken into custody Tuesday as authorities conducted search warrants on two homes in West Virginia.
Javis Black, 22(Statesville Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in mid-March in Statesville, according to the Statesville Police Department.

Statesville police said the U.S. Marshals Service conducted search warrants on two homes in Beckley, West Virginia, Tuesday. During the search warrants, authorities took Javis Black, 22, of Statesville, into custody.

RELATED: Two Iredell County schools operating remotely after deadly shooting

Black was wanted for the homicide of Zion Wilder and the attempted murder of a 15-year-old boy, who is still in critical condition.

All three suspects in the March 15 homicide and attempted murder on Goldsboro Avenue are now in custody, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

