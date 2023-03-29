Man arrested in deadly Statesville shooting, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in mid-March in Statesville, according to the Statesville Police Department.

Statesville police said the U.S. Marshals Service conducted search warrants on two homes in Beckley, West Virginia, Tuesday. During the search warrants, authorities took Javis Black, 22, of Statesville, into custody.

Black was wanted for the homicide of Zion Wilder and the attempted murder of a 15-year-old boy, who is still in critical condition.

All three suspects in the March 15 homicide and attempted murder on Goldsboro Avenue are now in custody, according to police.

