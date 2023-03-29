PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Longtime former N.C. senator David Hoyle dies at 84

Hoyle served in the state senate for almost 20 years.
Former N.C. Senator David Hoyle
Former N.C. Senator David Hoyle(File photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A longtime North Carolina state senator from Gaston County has died. He was 84 years old.

David Hoyle served 18 years in the state senate before leaving in 2010.

A Democrat, he represented the 43rd district and later on became Secretary of Revenue under Governor Beverly Purdue.

Hoyle was a real estate developer and also served as the mayor of Dallas in Gaston County.

Highway 321 is named in his honor.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsea-Rhae-Childers, 39, passed away last week.
Celebration of Life planned for well-known Salisbury singer, musician
NC legislature overrides Gov. Cooper’s veto, pistol purchase permits repealed
Breaking News
Concord road reopens after crash caused closure on Tuesday afternoon
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders shared a draft of their South County Relief Schools plan...
Parents question where Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students will soon learn
Audie Lavonda Brack Belk Jr.
Man charged after woman shot to death at north Charlotte home

Latest News

A person gambles as betting odds for NFL football's Super Bowl are displayed on monitors at the...
Sports wagering gets full OK from North Carolina House, heads to Senate
Gunman fires shots at officer during Shelby traffic stop, damages patrol car
Novant Health lays off executive team members
File photograph of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center,
Novant Health lays off executive team members