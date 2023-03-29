Longtime former N.C. senator David Hoyle dies at 84
Hoyle served in the state senate for almost 20 years.
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A longtime North Carolina state senator from Gaston County has died. He was 84 years old.
David Hoyle served 18 years in the state senate before leaving in 2010.
A Democrat, he represented the 43rd district and later on became Secretary of Revenue under Governor Beverly Purdue.
Hoyle was a real estate developer and also served as the mayor of Dallas in Gaston County.
Highway 321 is named in his honor.
