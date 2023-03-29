Livingstone College President featured on HBCU Matters magazine cover

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis is featured on the front cover of a nationally-distributed magazine and will be honored this summer among the 100 most powerful and influential people and/or organizations in the state of North Carolina.

Davis appears on the winter/spring 2023 edition of HBCU Matters as the cover story under the headline, “A Story of Triumph: From a foster care home in the north to college president in the south.”

In it, the writer shares Davis’s journey of growing up in foster care his entire childhood to becoming President 13, the moniker he uses under his administration as the 13th president of Livingstone College. He is an anomaly in that regard, as less than 1 percent of former foster care children rise to the ranks of college president, while just 3-4% obtain a four-year college degree.

“He was born when his mother was only 14 years old. His grandmother, their intended caregiver, died the night he was born, and both he and his mother became wards of the state,” the article, written by Drexel B. Ball, reads. “Davis remained in foster care until he emancipated himself 90 days prior to aging out.”

Davis is leading the institution from which he earned his undergraduate degree, becoming the first alumnus in 25 years to serve as president.

HBCU Matters is a biannual magazine published by Black Business Media, based in Winston-Salem. Black Business Ink Magazine, its sister publication, will celebrate its 20th anniversary this summer by hosting the Black Business Ink POWER 100 Awards Ceremony.

Davis will be among those honored as 100 of the most influential and powerful leaders and organizations from across North Carolina.

“The individuals and organizations that comprise the POWER 100 have provided outstanding service in their communities, particularly among marginalized communities,” said Richard L. Williams, founder, publisher and editor of the award-winning publication. “It’s a privilege and an honor to recognize these North Carolina icons.”

The awards ceremony begins at 7 p.m. on June 8 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. It is a singular event of the annual State of Black North Carolina Conference.

“I am happy, humbled and honored to serve as Livingstone’s 13th president and equally grateful for the exposure my position is giving to the foster care system,” Davis said.

He gives credit to his foster care mother, Louise Moore, who cultivated his intellectual prowess, and to his biological mother, Wanda Gibbs, with whom he later reunited and who encouraged him to pursue higher education. To read the full cover story that features Davis, visit www.hbcumattersmagzine.com

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.