Inside the Corridors: Charlotte working to help underserved neighborhoods

By Faith Alford
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Corridors of Opportunity were created in 2020 with the goal of helping underserved Charlotte communities.

Those six corridors are:

  • West Boulevard
  • Sugar Creek Road
  • Graham/North Tryon Street
  • Freedom Drive/Wilkinson Boulevard
  • Albemarle Road
  • Beatties Ford Road

“These corridors were chosen because historically they have been left behind and historically under-invested and in desperate need of intentional impact,” Charlotte City Councilman Malcolm Graham, who is a part of the economic committee providing guidance to the Corridors of Opportunity committee, said.

The city’s goal is to revitalize these corridors and create more opportunities for those inside of them.

The city provides grants and funding for homeowners and partners with a variety of groups including the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Leaders have budgeted $1 million to support small businesses inside the corridors.

“Understanding the necessity of community investment, understand the necessity that if our community is going to grow and prosper each and every part of the city has to prosper,” Graham said.

Javon Williams and his family have owned commercial property on West Boulevard for over 40 years. He says over the past few years he has applied for grants and the funding has helped make necessary updates to the building.

“Something that would have took us three or four years to complete, we were able to get done in one year,” Williams, who owns MrJims.Pizza, said. “The city within itself does the city matching grant, which gave us the siding and interior grant. We were able to redo our roof.”

Across from Williams’ building is City West Commons, which is home to close to a dozen businesses. Some of them are small businesses like Denise Hairston’s. She owns Dee’s Vegan To-Go and has been in the area for two years.

Hairston says since moving in, she has applied for grants and has been denied. She added she hasn’t yet felt the support of the city.

“You know if the city is doing things to be able to keep businesses here, they got to let us know that they are trying to keep us here,” Hairston said. “They got to let the money trickle down.”

Hairston wants to stay on West Boulevard but is concerned about sustainability due to a lack of financial support.

“We need the city and the other folks to say, OK, let’s fund these small businesses because they’ve hung around and we know they’re committed to it,” she said.

Williams and Hairston both employee residents in the area and they want to be a part of the change coming to West Boulevard.

The city of Charlotte has reached out to businesses at the City West Commons and they said they want to help them in any way they can.

