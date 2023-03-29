‘I wouldn’t expect it’: Neighbors shocked to learn Hickory man charged in cold case

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold case in Kentucky is closed after authorities said they’ve linked it to a man in Hickory.

Investigators say 59-year-old Robert Shelton kidnapped and assaulted a 19-year-old woman in 1994.

According to police, Shelton kidnapped that young woman near Brescia University in Kentucky and then took her to Indiana and assaulted her again.

The Owensboro Police Department in Kentucky recently went through its’ files and reviewed the case. Investigators said they found DNA evidence that matched Shelton.

Owensboro Police then tracked Shelton down in Hickory and tipped off several agencies like the Brookford Police Department.

Brookford Police Chief Willie Armstrong said they went to collect a DNA sample from Shelton on March 1. The department had to wait a few weeks for the DNA results to come back before officers took Shelton into custody.

“He was pretty expectant of us, but he didn’t seem concerned about it at all. So, we made an arrest on him for those outstanding warrants and transported him to the Catawba County Detention Center without further incident,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said Shelton lived at his home on 20th Avenue Southwest in Hickory for nearly seven years and worked at a factory in Icard, N.C.

Living a few houses down is Michael Vieira, who said he was a friendly neighbor to Shelton.

Vieira said he knew Shelton had gone to jail before, but was shocked to find out he was linked to the 28-year-old cold case.

“He use to come over and we’d talk. I do a lot of work in the yard, and he’d come over and he would come up and talk to me. I did work on his car actually. I wouldn’t expect it,” Vieira said.

Other residents said that said Shelton was open to them about his criminal history, but they did not know about the cold case. Some of his former neighbors also expressed they are glad Shelton is no longer living near them.

“He was on the sexual offender registry for a crime that from my understanding was also committed outside of the state. He may have been charged with another sexual offense in Catawba County but that’s been quite some time ago and he was on supervised probation,” Armstrong said.

Officials said Shelton is currently facing charges of kidnapping and first-degree sexual abuse. He also faces charges of rape from the Indiana State Police in connection to the cold case.

