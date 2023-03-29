Gunman fires shots at officer during Shelby traffic stop, damages patrol car

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Shots were fired at a police officer in Cleveland County early Wednesday morning, police confirmed.

According to a Shelby Police Department spokesperson, the incident happened shortly after midnight on Fullerton Street.

The official said the officer had been conducting a traffic stop when a passenger in the vehicle got out and began firing shots at the officer and their patrol car.

Police estimated that between 8-10 shots were fired, striking the police car’s hood and windshield.

The officer was not injured and did not return fire.

After shooting at the officer, the shooter ran away and the driver of the car drove off.

Police said the driver abandoned the car a few blocks away from the initial scene.

No arrests have been made in case, and police are working to put together a description of potential suspects.

