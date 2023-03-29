PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Gunman fires shots at officer during Shelby traffic stop, damages patrol car

The incident happened early Wednesday morning on Fullerton Street.
A person is accused of firing several shots at a Shelby police officer during an attempted...
A person is accused of firing several shots at a Shelby police officer during an attempted traffic stop.(City of Shelby)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Shots were fired at a police officer in Cleveland County early Wednesday morning, police confirmed.

According to a Shelby Police Department spokesperson, the incident happened shortly after midnight on Fullerton Street.

The official said the officer had been conducting a traffic stop when a passenger in the vehicle got out and began firing shots at the officer and their patrol car.

Police estimated that between 8-10 shots were fired, striking the police car’s hood and windshield.

The officer was not injured and did not return fire.

After shooting at the officer, the shooter ran away and the driver of the car drove off.

Police said the driver abandoned the car a few blocks away from the initial scene.

No arrests have been made in case, and police are working to put together a description of potential suspects.

Related: No serious injuries reported after car drives into Shelby sporting goods store

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsea-Rhae-Childers, 39, passed away last week.
Celebration of Life planned for well-known Salisbury singer, musician
Breaking News
Concord road reopens after crash caused closure on Tuesday afternoon
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders shared a draft of their South County Relief Schools plan...
Parents question where Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students will soon learn
Audie Lavonda Brack Belk Jr.
Man charged after woman shot to death at north Charlotte home
Robert Shelton
Hickory man charged in 28-year-old cold case from Kentucky and Indiana

Latest News

File photograph of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center,
Novant Health lays off executive team members
The new 100X The Cash launched in December 2022.
Mint Hill man wins $2 million on scratch-off ticket
Breaking News
Multiple lanes closed on I-485 in east Charlotte due to crash
Candlelight vigil (generic)
First Lady Jill Biden to attend downtown vigil for Covenant shooting victims