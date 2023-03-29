Family and friends rallying to help girls hurt in car crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are raising awareness and funds to help two girls who were injured in a serious car crash on Friday night.

Kaidyn Parks and her cousin Elise Lowrance are recovering at Carolinas Medical Center. The crash happened on Friday in Stanly County.

According to a family member, Kaidyn Parks’ sister Kaylee was turning right onto N.C. Highway 73 from Nelson Mountain Road, preparing to turn left onto Cane Drive when another vehicle struck their car.

Kaidyn, 13, who was in the front passenger seat, was seriously injured and is now in stable condition.

“She has a very long road to recovery ahead of her with some major surgeries likely to come before recovery can start,” wrote her aunt Erica Tyson.

Kaidyn’s cousin Elise, 7, who was in the back seat on the driver’s side, sustained critical injuries to her spinal column and is in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

Both girls live in the Millingport area of Stanly County, and both are involved activities like the Albemarle Academy of Dance. A message on the group’s Facebook page urged the community to support the family:

“We are devastated to share that two of our young dancers were involved in a terrible car accident last evening (3/24). Both Kaidyn and Elise have sustained extremely serious injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment. We know that our dance community is incredibly supportive and caring, and we are hopeful that we can come together to support these two dancers, and their families during this difficult time.”

GoFundMe pages have been set up for both Kaidyn and Elise. Family and friends are also asking the community to pray for the recovery of the two girls.

