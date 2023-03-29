Dry, sunny for the rest of the week before rain returns Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – That overnight rain has pushed off to the east, so we’ll be dry and cool for Wednesday.

You’ll need a jacket Wednesday morning, and possibly even in the afternoon. Highs will only hit the low to mid-60s.

That trend will continue for the rest of the week, as we’ll be dry and sunny by day and clear and cooler by night.

Our next First Alert Weather Day is Saturday, as rain is expected to move back into the area.

