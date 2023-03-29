PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Dry, sunny for the rest of the week before rain returns Saturday

Our next First Alert Weather Day is Saturday, as rain is expected to move back into the area.
That overnight rain has pushed off to the east, so we’ll be dry and cool for Wednesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – That overnight rain has pushed off to the east, so we’ll be dry and cool for Wednesday.

You’ll need a jacket Wednesday morning, and possibly even in the afternoon. Highs will only hit the low to mid-60s.

That trend will continue for the rest of the week, as we’ll be dry and sunny by day and clear and cooler by night.

Our next First Alert Weather Day is Saturday, as rain is expected to move back into the area.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

