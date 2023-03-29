Crime Stoppers: Detectives working to identify suspect in deadly August 2022 shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still working to identify a suspect in connection to a deadly August 2022 shooting.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, August 1 2022 at a gas station in the 8300 block of Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte.

28-year-old James Tyler Brooks was killed in the shooting. No one has been charged in connection to the killing.

Jeffrey Goode, Brooks’ uncle, spoke to WBTV in an interview Tuesday. He spoke lovingly about his nephew and said he sensed trouble with Brooks shortly before his death.

“I cared a lot about him and I prayed for him all the time. I prayed for Tyler all the time just like my own son, but the last time I seen him I felt like something was wrong. Tyler wasn’t telling me everything,” explained Goode.

He said Brooks’ loved ones want justice. The grieving uncle said that that family members think Brooks was targeted by the person that took his life.

“I’m gonna tell you right now he was targeted. These people are still out there on the street,” said Goode.

Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said that police could not confirm that Brooks was intentionally targeted.

He said police believe the suspect is a male standing about 5′9″ who was dressed in all black at the time of the shooting. Smith said the shooter is believed to have been driving a light blue Hyundai Elantra.

Smith and Goode are pleading for people with information about the deadly shooting to break their silence.

“We’re just asking the community to come forward. We know someone out there knows what happened to James Tyler Brooks on this day,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

