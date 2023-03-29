Crews called for reported Lake Wylie water rescue Tuesday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency crews were called out to a reported water rescue Tuesday night on Lake Wylie.

Charlotte Fire dispatch said they were called to assist the Steele Creek Volunteer Fire Department with the rescue.

Dispatch says crews were called out just before 8 p.m. and they were in the area near the Catawba Yacht Club.

It’s unclear what happened and what led to the reported rescue effort.

WBTV has reached out to the Steele Creek Volunteer Fire Department for more information about this rescue.

