Crews called for reported Lake Wylie water rescue Tuesday night

It’s unclear what happened and what led to the reported rescue effort.
Dispatch says crews were called out just before 8 p.m. and they were in the area near the Catawba Yacht Club.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency crews were called out to a reported water rescue Tuesday night on Lake Wylie.

Charlotte Fire dispatch said they were called to assist the Steele Creek Volunteer Fire Department with the rescue.

WBTV has reached out to the Steele Creek Volunteer Fire Department for more information about this rescue.

