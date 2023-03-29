PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Carjackers caught after unable to drive vehicle with manual transmission, police say

Two teenagers were arrested in Maryland after a failed carjacking at an area gas station. (Source: Montgomery County Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERMANTOWN, Md. (Gray News) - Police in Maryland say two teenagers have been arrested in a failed carjacking attempt at a gas station.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department said they have arrested and charged a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old for a strong-arm carjacking that occurred over the weekend.

Police said they responded to an area gas station after the teens forced their way into a man’s car who was pumping gas at the station.

The teen suspects grabbed the man and demanded his keys. Police said the victim followed their directions and the juveniles got into his car.

However, when the teens attempted to drive away, they were unable to drive the vehicle because it had a manual transmission, police said.

Authorities said they were able to catch the would-be carjackers a short time later nearby and took them into custody.

According to police, the teens have been charged as adults and are facing carjacking charges from the incident.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsea-Rhae-Childers, 39, passed away last week.
Celebration of Life planned for well-known Salisbury singer, musician
Breaking News
Concord road reopens after crash caused closure on Tuesday afternoon
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders shared a draft of their South County Relief Schools plan...
Parents question where Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students will soon learn
Audie Lavonda Brack Belk Jr.
Man charged after woman shot to death at north Charlotte home
Robert Shelton
Hickory man charged in 28-year-old cold case from Kentucky and Indiana

Latest News

Remembering the six people killed in a school shooting at Covenant Elementary in Nashville.
Victims remembered, police praised in response to Nashville shooting
Gunman fires shots at officer during Shelby traffic stop, damages patrol car
Former N.C. Senator David Hoyle
Longtime former N.C. senator David Hoyle dies at 84
Pope Francis arrives for an audience with pilgrims from Rho diocese, in the Paul VI Hall, at...
Vatican: Pope to be hospitalized for days for lung infection
Novant Health lays off executive team members