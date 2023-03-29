10-year-old honored for protecting Charlotte classmates after crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte elementary school student was honored after he protected the lives of three of his classmates.

Juan Andres Cabesa Mina moved those three students out of the way of a falling utility pole last Thursday morning after a car crashed into one while they were waiting to get on the bus, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

He saved his classmates, but the pole ended up falling onto Juan’s legs, trapping him, firefighters said.

Juan Andres Cabesa Mina is a Hero and Let's hear the shout outs again for 10-year-old Juan Andres Cabesa Mina. Originally from Venezuela, Juan's first year of school in the U.S. is at Windsor Park Elementary and he's making quite an impact. "Juan is an example of service before self. Charlotte Fire and the entire community thank you for your heroic actions to save your friends," Johnson said. "What I did that day, I didn't do to be a hero. I did it out of my heart. I don't remember what happened, but I will always have everyone in my heart." Juan said through a translator.

Bystanders were able to free the 10-year-old before rescue crews took him to an area hospital, where he spent the next two days, according to Charlotte Fire.

The fifth grader returned to Windsor Park Elementary Tuesday and was welcomed back by his entire school, along with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Charlotte Fire cheering him on.

Juan was also presented with a certificate for his heroism and declared an honorary Junior Charlotte Firefighter, according to the department.

His first duty was sounding the horn on one of Charlotte Fire’s trucks.

