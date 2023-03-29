1 shot in northwest Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after they were shot Tuesday night in northwest Charlotte, according to Medic.

Paramedics responded to Brookshire Boulevard near N. Linwood Avenue around 9 p.m.

WBTV is working to learn more about the shooting and if anyone will be facing charges.

