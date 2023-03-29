1 shot in northwest Charlotte, Medic says
Paramedics responded to Brookshire Boulevard near N. Linwood Avenue around 9 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after they were shot Tuesday night in northwest Charlotte, according to Medic.
WBTV is working to learn more about the shooting and if anyone will be facing charges.
