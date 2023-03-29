1 shot in northwest Charlotte, Medic says

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Remembering Jason & Chip

Paramedics responded to Brookshire Boulevard near N. Linwood Avenue around 9 p.m.
One person was shot Tuesday night in northwest Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after they were shot Tuesday night in northwest Charlotte, according to Medic.

Paramedics responded to Brookshire Boulevard near N. Linwood Avenue around 9 p.m.

WBTV is working to learn more about the shooting and if anyone will be facing charges.

This is a developing story. Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

