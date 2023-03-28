What are your rights as an airline passengers stuck on the tarmac?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A flight to New York’s LaGuardia airport didn’t go as planned for some travelers Monday in Charlotte. Cassie Hernandez, an American Airlines passenger said, “the flight was supposed to leave at 1:30. I sat at the gate for about an hour and a half, almost 2-hours because there was a technical issue with the AC.”

After Hernandez reached out to WBTV Monday after claiming she waited for hours on the tarmac at Charlotte Douglas International Airport WBTV started digging into airline passenger rights when it comes to delays during your flight.

There are policies in place to protect airline passengers from extended delays on the tarmac. They’re handed down from the Department of Transportation and each airline may have additional policies different from the DOT.

Hernandez tells WBTV that once the maintenance issue was fixed, the plane was halted again just before takeoff.

“Got told we had to wait another hour due to watching the weather in the area, waited the hour, an hour passed, then we waited another hour,” said Hernandez.

According to Flight Aware, American Airlines flight 1048 was well over 5-hours late arriving to LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

On an average day, the flight takes anywhere from one and half to just under 2-hours for the flight, but tarmac delays aren’t uncommon.

“A tarmac delay occurs when an airplane on the ground is either awaiting takeoff or has just landed and passengers do not have the opportunity to get off the plane,” according to the DOT.

Travelers should be aware that DOT requirements only apply to US-based airports, and delays have become a common sight following COVID-19.

“Travelers rights are a hot topic right now, especially with all of the issues we’ve had post pandemic with delays and cancellations, and lack of staffing,” said Roni Fishkin, the Director of Marketing for Mann Travels.

Getting stuck on a plane sitting on the tarmac can become uncomfortable quick and some passengers might want to get off the plan, while it might be a logistical challenge, the DOT does require airlines let passengers off after a certain time.

“For flights landing at U.S. airports, airlines are required to provide passengers with an opportunity to safely get off of the airplane before 3 hours for domestic flights and 4 hours for international flights,” according to the DOT.

The DOT prohibits most U.S. airlines from allowing domestic flights to remain on the tarmac for more than 3 hours.

U.S. airlines must provide food and water no later than two hours after the tarmac delay begins.

Lavatories must remain operable and medical attention made available if needed.

There are a few exceptions for staying on the tarmac longer. If the pilot sees there is a safety and security reason, and the plane cannot taxi to the gate to deplane. Air traffic control tells pilot that taxiing to gate would disrupt airport operations.

International flights cannot be on the tarmac longer than three hours.

“I’ve been on this plane since 1 o’clock, so about three hours going on four,” said Hernandez.

American Airlines released a statement to WBTV:

“American Airlines flight 1048, with service from Charlotte (CLT) to LaGuardia (LGA), experienced a delay due to weather at its destination. After returning to the gate to wait to be cleared for takeoff customers had the option to deplane, but most chose to remain on board. We apologize to our customers whose travel plans were affected.”

Ensure a comfortable cabin temperature is maintained.

Ensure passengers on the delayed flight will receive a notification regarding the status of the delay when the delay exceeds 30 minutes.

Notify passengers on a delayed flight each time there is an opportunity to deplane from an aircraft if the opportunity to deplane actually exists.

While the U.S. Department of Transportation has its own rules airlines must abide by, they can vary a little based on the airline.

The DOT says early departing flights are best when trying to avoid delays because of the ripple effect that can happen later in the day.

