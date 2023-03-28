PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
US Marshall's apprehend suspect wanted for allegedly shooting Statesville woman

Justin Tyrone Cowan
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
IREDELL CO., NC (WBTV) -- US Marshall’s/Carolina’s Regional Task Force arrested a 37-year-old man with outstanding warrants for a shooting that happened in mid-March.

“On March 28, 2023, the United States Marshall’s Service/Carolina’s Regional Task Force located and apprehended Justin Tyrone Cowan at a residence within the city limits of Statesville. Justin Tyrone Cowan, 37 of Statesville, had outstanding warrants for his arrest that stemmed from a shooting that occurred on March 13, 2023 on North Center Street in Statesville,” according to the Statesville Police Department.

Police allege Cowan shot a female multiple times and fled the scene, the victim was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

“Cowan was taken before the magistrate and was placed in the Iredell County jail with no bond due to the charges being domestically related. Cowan is being charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle,” according to police.

