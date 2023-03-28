PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sen. Rand Paul staffer ‘brutally attacked’ in DC, reports say

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in a statement that a member of his staff was the victim of a stabbing in Washington, D.C., according to multiple reports.(Source: Republican National Convention)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Police announced the arrest of a suspect in what reports say was an attack on a member of Sen. Rand Paul’s staff in Washington, D.C.

Police say the stabbing was reported about 5:15 p.m. Saturday. After officers arrived on scene, an adult male was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in a statement Monday that the victim was a member of his staff, according to WJLA.

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C. I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thinking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for the diligent actions,” the statement said. “We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy, so everyone can focus on healing and recovery.”

Police identified the suspect in the case as 42-year-old Glynn Neal. He was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill using a knife.

A witness told police he and the victim were walking near the area of the crime when Neal jumped out from behind a corner to stab the victim with a knife multiple times, WJLA reports. The suspect then ran away.

