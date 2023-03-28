Rowan Chamber to host NC DOT Sec. Boyette in April event

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce has announced that NC Department of Transportation (DOT) Sec. Eric Boyette will be the keynote speaker at the Power In Partnership (PIP) program on Thurs., April 20, 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Rd., Salisbury).

April PIP sponsor is Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Sec. Boyette has served as North Carolina’s transportation secretary since February 2020. He oversees one of the largest state-maintained highway systems in the nation, and all modes of transportation, including aviation, ferries, rail, public transit and bicycle and pedestrian transportation, as well as the Office of Civil Rights and Division of Motor Vehicles.

Boyette has spent most of his 25-plus years of public service experience working for NCDOT in several key roles, including chief information officer, inspector general and Division of Motor Vehicles commissioner. He also previously served as the secretary and state chief information officer for the N.C. Department of Information Technology.

The final PIP for this season will feature Dr. Heather McDougall, Raleigh Innovation & Leadership, on Thurs., May 18, 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks with the Leadership Rowan Class #30 Graduation ceremony. We will take a break for the summer and resume the PIP season in Sept. 2023 – May 2024.

The Chamber’s popular Power Card will once again be offered for those who would like to take advantage of the PIP frequent attender program. Power Card holders receive a discounted price for the series and do not have to make a reservation each month.

The Chamber’s breakfast programs average over 120 attendees each month. Sponsors will have the exclusive marketing rights to the banquet room and provide a five-minute sponsor profile on their company. Partner agencies will share updates with the local business leaders and address issues of concern for the entire region. The Leadership Rowan Class will start their day at the breakfast and then venture out for each day’s session focused on a different aspect of the community.

Individual reservations are welcome for those who are not Power Card holders; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., April 18 by 5 p.m. The cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program.

Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com

