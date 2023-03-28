PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Pedestrian dies after being struck on Woodland Drive in Lancaster

The driver of the vehicle stopped to render aid and call 911, coroner Karla Deese said.
Lancaster City Police are investigating a deadly collision involving a pedestrian that happened Monday night.
Lancaster City Police are investigating a deadly collision involving a pedestrian that happened Monday night.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – A Lancaster man died after being struck by a vehicle while walking on a road Monday night, officials said.

According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Stevens, 34, was walking on Woodland Drive in Lancaster when he was hit.

The driver of the vehicle stopped to render aid and call 911, coroner Karla Deese said.

Stevens was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina – Lancaster, where he died from his injuries, a news release stated.

Lancaster City Police and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office are investigating. No other details are available at this time.

