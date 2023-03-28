Pedestrian dies after being struck on Woodland Drive in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – A Lancaster man died after being struck by a vehicle while walking on a road Monday night, officials said.

According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Stevens, 34, was walking on Woodland Drive in Lancaster when he was hit.

The driver of the vehicle stopped to render aid and call 911, coroner Karla Deese said.

Stevens was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina – Lancaster, where he died from his injuries, a news release stated.

Lancaster City Police and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office are investigating. No other details are available at this time.

