One charged after fleeing from traffic checkpoint

Man led deputies on 90 mile-an-hour chase in southern Rowan Co.
Christopher Michael Reid, 43, was jailed under a bond of $45,000.
Christopher Michael Reid, 43, was jailed under a bond of $45,000.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 43-year-old man was charged after deputies say he sped away from a traffic checkpoint. It happened on Sunday morning just after midnight, according to report.

The driver, now identified as Christopher Michael Reid, was behind the wheel of a green Honda, traveling west on Old Beatty Ford Road. Reid approached a traffic checkpoint and stopped.

A deputy approached Reid and asked for his license. Reid replied that he did not a license. The deputy also noted that the vehicle’s registration was expired.

Deputies say when Reid was told to pull over on the side of the road, he sped away from the checkpoint. The deputy went back to his patrol car and began following Reid.

According to the report, Reid was driving in excess of 90 miles-an-hour. They say he turned left onto China Grove Road and ran a stop sign at Bostian Road. Reid then continued towards Moose Road where he ran another stop sign at that intersection.

Deputies say when Reid was near Scott St., he slowed the car and opened the driver’s side door. Deputies stopped and commanded Reid to put his hands in the air. They say Reid complied with the commands made by the deputy.

Reid allegedly told the deputy that he sped away because he had outstanding warrants.

Reid was charged on a failure to appear warrant and parole violation from Wilkes County. He was also charged with felony flee to elude, failure to stop for blue lights and siren, driving while license revoked, speeding, seat belt violation, driving left of center, and failure to stop for a stop sign.

Bond was set at a combined $45,000. Reid is sue in court on April 12.

