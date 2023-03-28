PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Novant Health lifting universal mask requirements Tuesday morning

They said the decision is in collaboration with other area systems like Atrium Health, CaroMont Health, Cone Health and Randolph Health.
Health leaders say that’s due to the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines and a steady decline in cases in the area.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Novant Health will lift its universal masking requirements Tuesday morning.

Officials say starting at 7 a.m. on March 28, all Novant Health facilities are lifting their masking requirements for patients, visitors and staff.

Leaders say they are still encouraging everyone to wear masks if they are experiencing COVID-19 or flu symptoms or in high-risk patient areas.

“While universal masking will no longer be required, certain exceptions apply, including wearing masks when respiratory virus symptoms are present and in treatment areas for high-risk patients, including those in isolation,” a Novant Health news release stated.

More information on visitor restrictions can be found on Novant Health’s website.

