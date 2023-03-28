PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Newport man wanted for attempted murder arrested after chase in Iredell & Catawba counties

Christian Cruz
Christian Cruz
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Newport man is in jail on attempted murder charges following a chase north of Charlotte.

Carteret County deputies say Christian Cruz was wanted for Saturday night’s stabbing of Antonio Gomez. The 39-year-old man was stabbed multiple times all over his body at the Sea Scape Mobile Home Park.

The stabbing came after a disagreement between roommates, according to deputies.

Deputies said Cruz took off in the victim’s truck which was spotted Monday on I-40. Authorities in Iredell and Catawba counties chased the vehicle for 25 miles before he was finally arrested.

The man has been charged with attempted murder, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, and larceny of a motor vehicle. He is also facing charges in Iredell and Catawba counties as a result of the chase.

Cruz is being held without bond and is awaiting his return to Carteret County on the stabbing charges.

