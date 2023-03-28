PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

More students report feeling sick on second Rowan Co. school bus

While the school said it can’t confirm the cause of this, a spokesperson said there was zero reading of carbon monoxide on both buses.
The students were taken inside the fire department as two ambulances arrived.
By David Whisenant and Nikki Hauser
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second time in two days, students on a Rowan-Salisbury Schools bus were treated by Rowan Emergency Services after they reported feeling sick.

On Monday afternoon at around 4 p.m., a bus making a stop at Miller’s Ferry Fire Department on Long Ferry Road reported that several students were complaining of feeling sick.

The students were taken inside the fire department as two ambulances arrived.

“Apparently there is something that’s making people get sick,” said mother Heather Newby. “It’s making kids have to go to the hospital. This is the second time it’s happened.”

This is not the same bus that was on the route on Friday when the bus driver and eight students were taken to the hospital and later released after getting sick.

Related: School system says no final determination on how bus driver, eight students got sick on bus Friday

“The kids that we took off the bus, they were placed in a classroom inside the fire department,” said Allen Cress, chief of Rowan Emergency Services. “The kids that were feeling sick were took to a different area of the building and they were evaluated by paramedics. Their CO readings were not normal, but they weren’t considerably high.”

While the school said it can’t confirm the cause of this, a spokesperson said there was zero reading of carbon monoxide on both buses.

The school system added in an email Monday to the parents of students on the bus that they are working with experts to find out the issue and will have a staff member ride the route with students Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Audie Lavonda Brack Belk Jr.
Man charged after woman shot to death at north Charlotte home
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Some lanes had reopened after a crash involving a FedEx truck at the outer loop of Interstate...
Lanes reopen after crash involving FedEx truck at I-485 in Charlotte
A large police presence can be seen in southwest Charlotte this afternoon.
CMPD: bystander ‘grazed’ by bullet in Charlotte shooting
Chelsea-Rhae-Childers, 39, passed away last week.
Celebration of Life planned for well-known local singer, musician

Latest News

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders shared a draft of their South County Relief Schools plan...
CMS parents concerned about children possibly being moved to different schools
More students report feeling sick on second Rowan Co. school bus
CMS parents concerned about children possibly being moved to different schools
Liza Burke suffered a medical emergency in Mexico
UGA student recovers from ‘medical nightmare’ on spring break