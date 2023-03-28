Man accused of firing multiple shots into occupied car on bridge in East Spencer

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Charges have now been filed in a case from last month in which a man allegedly fired multiple shots into an occupied car.

On Monday, 18-year-old Johnai Anthony Rippy was arrested by deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. Rippy was charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The arrest stems from an investigation into a shooting incident the sheriff’s office was called to on February 26, 2023 at the intersection of N Long Street and E Jefferson Street. According to the report, at around 11:37 pm, Rippy pulled up next to a vehicle at the intersection and recognized the occupants. With motives investigators believe to be gang related, Rippy began firing into the car, striking one person and injuring both.

Rippy fled the scene and the victims were located by a deputy sheriff conducting a traffic stop nearby.

Detectives identified Rippy as the suspect and warrants were obtained on March 17th. Rippy was given a $250,000 secured bond and is being held at the Rowan County Jail awaiting trial.

