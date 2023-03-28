It’s happened again - thieves steal high-end cars from local car dealership

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - “This is just little old Morganton; you wouldn’t expect something like that to happen here.”

George Riggsbee stopped by the Honda of Morganton dealership this morning just for some routine maintenance on his truck and said he was surprised to hear from employees what happened.

“It’s rather surprising that they run out of the big cities and they’ve got to go to the small cities.” Riggsbee said.

Thieves smashed their way into the Morganton Honda dealership in the early hours on Monday. The crime caught by security surveillance cameras.

“Pretty crazy, pretty scary.”

Joe Keefe is one of the managers at the dealership. He says three to four people came in through the front door using a crowbar, then went on the search for something very specific.

“Obviously my office where they found the keys, broke into the office next door.” Keefe told WBTV’s Ron Lee.

The footage shows the tale of the tape from that point, the suspects were looking for high-end vehicles.

They managed to take three: a BMW X-3, a BMW-5, and this Escalade, valued at over a hundred thousand dollars. Police came in with weapons drawn just minutes after the suspects cleared out. Keefe thinks it’s the same crew responsible for hitting dealerships all over our area, like this one in Charlotte and another in Hickory because he sees the same MO.

“I think they’re big enough and crazy enough to do something like that. It’s scary, like how far does this go?” Keefe asked.

A question others who are in the business as well have too.

“Why would they even do something like this?”

Sara Wright owns Wrightway Motors just down the street from where the thefts happened. She’s had cars stolen off her lot as well, and says crimes like this really hits this family-owned business hard.

“We have cameras but at the end of the day that didn’t stop them at the big dealership. What would it make them say: ‘Hey, we’re not going there.’” Wright said.

The question is, what happens to these cars once they leave the lot? Are they shipped overseas, headed to a chop shop? No one really knows. Police hope they get the answers they need once these suspects are caught.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.