FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain to work southeast through the evening

Drying out and warming up through the rest of the week!
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain will continue to work south and eastward through the rest of our Tuesday evening, so be sure to keep the rain gear handy if you have any evening plans. Otherwise, we’ll dry out overnight and cool down quickly. Morning low temperatures will drop in to the 30s for our northwestern counties and in to the low to mid 40s for the Charlotte Metro. By the afternoon hours, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs only in the low to mid 60s.

  • TONIGHT: Passing showers, getting chilly
  • THIS WEEK: Warming back up, mainly dry
  • WEEKEND: Rain, storm chances to start

After an even colder start Thursday morning, a warming trend will begin! Anticipate highs in the low to mid 70s Thursday and Friday before another cold front approaches the area by the start of the weekend.

Although we could see a few showers west of I-77 on Friday, the better chance for rain arrives early Saturday. A First Alert Weather Day is in place as rain and a few storms will likely bring impacts to the area. Fortunately, this weekend won’t be a washout and dry conditions will return Saturday evening through Sunday. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s Saturday afternoon, near 70-degrees Sunday afternoon.

.(WBTV)

