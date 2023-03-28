PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Day: Late-day showers possible

We’re starting the day with temperatures in the 50s before hitting highs in the seasonable 60s.
After that, we’ll be sunny through the rest of the week.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Look for a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day before rain moves in for your Tuesday evening.

We’re starting the day with temperatures in the 50s before hitting highs in the seasonable 60s.

Our rain chances don’t really begin until the evening hours, so it’s a back-end First Alert Weather Day. Showers will start in the mountains and foothills before pushing down into the Piedmont.

After that, we’ll be sunny through the rest of the week.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Audie Lavonda Brack Belk Jr.
Man charged after woman shot to death at north Charlotte home
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Some lanes had reopened after a crash involving a FedEx truck at the outer loop of Interstate...
Lanes reopen after crash involving FedEx truck at I-485 in Charlotte
A large police presence can be seen in southwest Charlotte this afternoon.
CMPD: bystander ‘grazed’ by bullet in Charlotte shooting
Chelsea-Rhae-Childers, 39, passed away last week.
Celebration of Life planned for well-known local singer, musician

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day: Late-day showers possible
Rain chances move out Monday, return Tuesday
Rain chances move out Monday, return Tuesday
Rain chances move out Monday, return Tuesday
As a cold front moves in Monday afternoon, there will be a chance for a few strong...
Some afternoon thunderstorms possible Monday