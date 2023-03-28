First Alert Weather Day: Late-day showers possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Look for a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day before rain moves in for your Tuesday evening.

We’re starting the day with temperatures in the 50s before hitting highs in the seasonable 60s.

Our rain chances don’t really begin until the evening hours, so it’s a back-end First Alert Weather Day. Showers will start in the mountains and foothills before pushing down into the Piedmont.

After that, we’ll be sunny through the rest of the week.

