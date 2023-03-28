First Alert Weather Day: Late-day showers possible after dry start

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Today is a First Alert Weather Day, but any rain will hold off until late in the day. Mostly cloudy today with afternoon readings not far from 70 degrees.

First Alert Weather Day : PM shower risk

Midweek : Sunshine, cooler temperatures

Saturday: Showers and storms return

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY around the #CLT area, but much of the day around the Piedmont will be dry. Scattered showers will start mid-afternoon in the mountains & then track southeast thru the Foothills late afternoon & CLT area this evening. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/ErSjDX797Q — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 28, 2023

Late-afternoon showers will blossom in the mountains first, then track southeast through the Foothills and eventually into the Charlotte metro area during the evening hours.

The rain doesn’t look too heavy and severe weather is not in the forecast, but the rain could impact your late-day outdoor plans, so keep your umbrella nearby.

FIRST ALERT: here's a look at the @wbtv_news FUTURECAST at 6pm. Scattered showers likely around the #CLT metro area at that time, plan ahead! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/glJesUBnNR — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 28, 2023

Skies will clear overnight, and it will turn cooler with lows near 40 degrees.

Sunshine will dominate Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will be cool with highs in the low to mid-60s before we rebound to near 70 degrees Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be breezy and warm with highs in the upper 70s before a new front brings a risk for more showers and storms at the start of the weekend.

FIRST ALERT: About 10° cooler around the #CLT area today with a few late-day showers. Sunshine but cool Wednesday before a nice warm-up kicks in later in the week. Next chance for organized showers/storms comes on Saturday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/6AiS7NqLTm — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 28, 2023

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day, but likely not a total washout. At this point, most of the wet weather appears to come during the first half of the day, so hopefully, the sky will clear later in the day and Sunday looks mostly sunny.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.