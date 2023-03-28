PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Day issued for Saturday head of thunderstorm, rain chances

Mostly cloudy and mild for this afternoon with a high temperature near 70 degrees.
Mostly cloudy and mild for this afternoon with a high temperature near 70 degrees.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Showers will move in this evening with pleasant and dry weather coming for Wednesday.

  • Today: Late day showers, cooler
  • Rest of the work week: Mainly dry, warming trend
  • First Alert Weather Day Saturday

Mostly cloudy and mild for this afternoon with a high temperature near 70 degrees. Showers will move in starting in the late afternoon for the mountains and into the Charlotte metro for the evening/night. Most of the rain will be light and drying out by early Wednesday.

Wednesday morning will start off chilly with temperatures in the lower 40s. Lots of sun is expected for the day with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Sunshine will continue into Thursday with a gradual warming trend back up to the upper 70s by Friday.

What we're tracking
What we're tracking(First Alert Weather)

It’s looking more likely there will be rain and t-storms around for the first half of Saturday – our next First Alert Weather Day. The second half of the day appears drier with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Cooler and dry for Sunday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Audie Lavonda Brack Belk Jr.
Man charged after woman shot to death at north Charlotte home
Chelsea-Rhae-Childers, 39, passed away last week.
Celebration of Life planned for well-known Salisbury singer, musician
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Some lanes had reopened after a crash involving a FedEx truck at the outer loop of Interstate...
Lanes reopen after crash involving FedEx truck at I-485 in Charlotte
A large police presence can be seen in southwest Charlotte this afternoon.
CMPD: Bystander ‘grazed’ by bullet in Charlotte shooting

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day issued for Saturday head of thunderstorm, rain chances
Scattered showers are likely around the Charlotte metro area at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Day: Late-day showers possible after dry start
First Alert Weather Day: Late-day showers possible
Rain chances move out Monday, return Tuesday