First Alert Weather Day issued for Saturday head of thunderstorm, rain chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Showers will move in this evening with pleasant and dry weather coming for Wednesday.

Today: Late day showers, cooler

Rest of the work week: Mainly dry, warming trend

First Alert Weather Day Saturday

Mostly cloudy and mild for this afternoon with a high temperature near 70 degrees. Showers will move in starting in the late afternoon for the mountains and into the Charlotte metro for the evening/night. Most of the rain will be light and drying out by early Wednesday.

Wednesday morning will start off chilly with temperatures in the lower 40s. Lots of sun is expected for the day with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Sunshine will continue into Thursday with a gradual warming trend back up to the upper 70s by Friday.

What we're tracking (First Alert Weather)

It’s looking more likely there will be rain and t-storms around for the first half of Saturday – our next First Alert Weather Day. The second half of the day appears drier with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Cooler and dry for Sunday.

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

