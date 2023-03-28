Fewer lights, sirens part of Medic’s new tiered response

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Medic is changing the way they respond to emergencies.

The emergency response agency says the change, set to roll out in mid-April, will make sure ambulances are available for the most severe cases.

The new configuration will prioritize life-threatening emergencies while minimizing the “lights-and-sirens” response to lesser cases.

“We are going way faster than we need to on calls that we don’t necessarily need to go that fast specifically with lights and sirens,” said Medic Executive Director John Peterson.

[Check out more of Safety First with Shevaun Bryan]

That, paired with a workforce shortage, led Medic and other Mecklenburg County first responders to reassess how urgency is assigned to different calls.

Peterson says they respond to 75% of calls with lights and sirens, but only about 5% actually need emergency transport.

The new system places calls/patients in tiers based on the severity of a patient’s condition, based on information gathered during a 911 call.

“Most importantly, there is no change to our rapid response to our sickest highest priority patients. That will not change,” said Peterson.

The new system also removes Charlotte Fire’s response to some calls.

“We want them to be available to be able to respond to their other higher priority calls, be it a fire or be it a medical call,” Peterson explained.

They anticipate the system will not only free up ambulances but also protect paramedics. Peterson says that when they respond with lights and sirens, it increases the chance of a wreck by 50%.

Medic is having one last community meeting to explain the changes and receive feedback at 6:30 p.m. April 5 at 6:30 pm at the Northern Regional Recreation Center (18121 Old Statesville Road, Cornelius).

You can learn more about the changes here.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.