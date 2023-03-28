PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Davidson town leaders to discuss creating social districts

By WBTV Web Staff and Faith Alford
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT
DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) – Leaders with the Town of Davidson are set to discuss plans to potentially move forward with social districts. City officials said these social districts are going to help with the community’s economic development, making.

One of the social districts would likely be on Main Street, which is already filled with several local businesses.

The second one would be near the Circles along Jetton Street, which is where a lot of concerts are held.

A social district is where people can walk between businesses with alcoholic drinks. They’ve been created in surrounding areas like Charlotte and Salisbury.

Davidson’s economic development director says the community is really focused on growing, and new businesses have already been opened in these areas.

The social districts could create more tourism opportunities and help increase foot traffic for small businesses.

This is all a part of Davidson’s Downtown Small Area Plan, which leaders have been working on since 2012.

Lindsey Williams, who owns Davidson Wine Company, said she is in full support of the social districts.

“That’s one of the great things about being in the downtown district is that there is a lot of foot traffic and I think creating a social district will just enhance that element of our town,” Williams said. “People will be able to walk from not just my winery but up and down Main Street.”

Tuesday night’s meeting will talk about how the social districts will be implemented. The vote for final approval won’t be until April 25.

