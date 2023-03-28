PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Cooper: Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Nashville shooting victims

All U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities will be flown at half-staff until sunset Friday in honor of the lives lost in Monday’s school shooting in Nashville.(WECT)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities will be flown at half-staff until sunset Friday in honor of the lives lost in Monday’s school shooting in Nashville.

N.C. Governor Roy Cooper ordered the flags be lowered immediately.

A shooter entered The Covenant School Monday and killed three 9-year-olds and three adults before being killed by law enforcement.

[What we know about the Covenant school shooting in Nashville]

“We mourn with the families of the victims of yet another senseless school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. Gun violence is preventable and the murder of children should never be acceptable. Criminals and the people who enable them must be held accountable,” Cooper said in a press release.

All others are encouraged to fly their flags at half-staff, too.

