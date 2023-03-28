Cooper: Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Nashville shooting victims

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities will be flown at half-staff until sunset Friday in honor of the lives lost in Monday’s school shooting in Nashville.

N.C. Governor Roy Cooper ordered the flags be lowered immediately.

A shooter entered The Covenant School Monday and killed three 9-year-olds and three adults before being killed by law enforcement.

“We mourn with the families of the victims of yet another senseless school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. Gun violence is preventable and the murder of children should never be acceptable. Criminals and the people who enable them must be held accountable,” Cooper said in a press release.

All others are encouraged to fly their flags at half-staff, too.

