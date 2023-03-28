Concord road reopens after crash caused closure on Tuesday afternoon
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Copperfield Blvd. between Gateway Court and Vinehaven Drive is open once again on Tuesday afternoon following a crash, according to the Concord Police Department’s Twitter account.
Police have not released additional information at this time or injury reports and WBTV is working to obtain more details.
This is a developing story and more information will be added to the article as it is received.
