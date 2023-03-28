Concord road reopens after crash caused closure on Tuesday afternoon

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Copperfield Blvd. between Gateway Court and Vinehaven Drive is open once again on Tuesday afternoon following a crash, according to the Concord Police Department’s Twitter account.

Police have not released additional information at this time or injury reports and WBTV is working to obtain more details.

This is a developing story and more information will be added to the article as it is received.

Copperfield Blvd between Gateway Ct. and Vinehaven is currently closed do to a traffic accident. Please find an alternate route. //JCT pic.twitter.com/tJs62q9CvI — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) March 28, 2023

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this case as they come in.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.