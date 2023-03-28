PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Concord road closed after crash Tuesday afternoon

Breaking News
Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Copperfield Blvd. between Gateway Court and Vinehaven Drive is closed on Tuesday afternoon after a crash, according to the Concord Police Department’s Twitter account.

Police have not released additional information at this time or injury reports and WBTV is working to obtain more details.

This is a developing story and more information will be added to the article as it is received.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this case as they come in.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Audie Lavonda Brack Belk Jr.
Man charged after woman shot to death at north Charlotte home
Chelsea-Rhae-Childers, 39, passed away last week.
Celebration of Life planned for well-known Salisbury singer, musician
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Some lanes had reopened after a crash involving a FedEx truck at the outer loop of Interstate...
Lanes reopen after crash involving FedEx truck at I-485 in Charlotte
A large police presence can be seen in southwest Charlotte this afternoon.
CMPD: Bystander ‘grazed’ by bullet in Charlotte shooting

Latest News

Aaron Augustus Keffer (left) and Arthur Lee Monte Sexton
Burke Co. men arrested, accused of crimes against children
Despite economic uncertainty NC Treasurer says state pension fund remains strong
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Pedestrian dies after being struck on Woodland Drive in Lancaster
Pedestrian dies after being struck on Woodland Drive in Lancaster