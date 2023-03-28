PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Parents question where Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students will soon learn

Many parents who attended the meeting shared that they have many questions as to where their children will learn during the 2024-2025 school year.
The South County Relief plan involves changing where students will potentially go to elementary, middle, and high school.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders shared a draft of their South County Relief Schools plan during a meeting at Myers Park High School Monday night.

Many parents who attended the meeting shared that they have many questions as to where their children will learn during the 2024-2025 school year.

Laura Grant, a parent of two CMS students, said she is concerned that with the proposed boundary and feeder changes, her two teens will be forced to go to different high schools.

Grant also shared she is not aware of a “grandfathering” system in place for students who already attend Myers Park High.

“It would potentially be disrupting families. I would potentially have a senior at one school and a freshman at a different school,” Grant said.

The South County Relief plan involves changing where students will potentially go to elementary, middle, and high school, dividing students to separate schools depending on where they fall within the proposed map.

Related: Interim Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent talks school reassignments

There are other concerns Grant has when it comes to the school district’s plan, which is why she attended the meeting Monday.

“I’m hoping that they’ll finally listen to us in a manner that they can’t just say ‘thank you’, and continue to go on at least answer the questions that we have that are, you’re violating the guided principals; please explain to us why,” said Grant.

Grant has created a petition against the changes. It has reached nearly 1,000 signatures.

Some parents like Marianne Mieszczak are concerned about whether IB programs will still be offered at the other schools, and how the district will find the resources to staff the district’s ideas for new and current schools.

“There hasn’t been enough time for feedback. There’s a new board, there’s no superintendent. How are you going to staff these schools when we can’t staff the schools that we have now? Where are you pulling this from?” Mieszczak said.

Speaking on behalf of CMS, Dennis Lacaria, a planning supervisor within the district, said that was why Monday’s meeting was held, to hear concerns and factor them into the district’s final plan.

“Those are things that we’ll work through going forward, so it remains to be unseen on some of that programmatic. Historically when we’ve opened a new high school, we have left the seniors at their school so the rising seniors, when they open the new school, can stay at the school that they started in. We’re getting feedback from the community allowing juniors to have that same grace,” Lacaria said.

Lacaria added CMS will present a final draft to the board of education at the beginning of May, and receive a vote for recommendation sometime towards the end of May. He shared that the recommendation would go into effect for the new high school in 2024.

In the meantime, CMS is encouraging people to look at their plan and leave feedback by filling out a survey.

Another South County Relief community meeting is scheduled for March 29 at South Mecklenburg High School.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Audie Lavonda Brack Belk Jr.
Man charged after woman shot to death at north Charlotte home
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Some lanes had reopened after a crash involving a FedEx truck at the outer loop of Interstate...
Lanes reopen after crash involving FedEx truck at I-485 in Charlotte
A large police presence can be seen in southwest Charlotte this afternoon.
CMPD: Bystander ‘grazed’ by bullet in Charlotte shooting
Chelsea-Rhae-Childers, 39, passed away last week.
Celebration of Life planned for well-known local singer, musician

Latest News

For the second time in two days, students on a Rowan-Salisbury Schools bus reported feeling sick.
More students report feeling sick on second Rowan Co. school bus
More students report feeling sick on second Rowan Co. school bus
CMS parents concerned about children possibly being moved to different schools
Liza Burke suffered a medical emergency in Mexico
UGA student recovers from ‘medical nightmare’ on spring break