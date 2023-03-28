Burke Co. men arrested, accused of crimes against children

BURKE CO., N.C. (WBTV) - Two Burke County men are being accused of taking part in crimes against children.

Aaron Augustus Keffer was arrested after a report was issued alleging sexual assault of a child by Keffer. Deputies said that after several interviews, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was arrested March 24 and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child.

Arthur Lee Monte Sexton was arrested March 22 and was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

Both men are set to appear in Burke County District Court.

