Burke Co. men arrested, accused of crimes against children

Both men are set to appear in Burke County District Court.
Aaron Augustus Keffer (left) and Arthur Lee Monte Sexton
Aaron Augustus Keffer (left) and Arthur Lee Monte Sexton(Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURKE CO., N.C. (WBTV) - Two Burke County men are being accused of taking part in crimes against children.

Aaron Augustus Keffer was arrested after a report was issued alleging sexual assault of a child by Keffer. Deputies said that after several interviews, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was arrested March 24 and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child.

Arthur Lee Monte Sexton was arrested March 22 and was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

Both men are set to appear in Burke County District Court.

