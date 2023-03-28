PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Blumenthal Performing Arts announce lineup for 2023-2024 season

“In Charlotte, audiences are coming back in droves and there is high demand for top quality entertainment,” said Blumenthal President and CEO Tom Gabbard.
Blumenthal Performing Arts has announced its 2023-2024 season.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) – Blumenthal Performing Arts’ 2023-2024 season includes Tony Award winners and a trip “Back to the Future.”

The announcement about the upcoming season was made Tuesday morning. It features “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical; Steven Sondheim’s “Company;” the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl,” the new pre-Broadway tour of “The Wiz;” the film-to-stage comedy “Mrs. Doubtfire;” and Disney’s “The Lion King.”

In addition, Blumenthal staff revealed that Charlotte is one of the first three cities in North America to welcome the 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, “Back to the Future: The Musical.”

Blumenthal Performing Arts has the regional exclusive on presenting some major shows in the 2023–2024 season. Charlotte will be the only place in the Carolinas and surrounding areas this upcoming season to see “Company,” “Back to the Future: The Musical,” “The Wiz,” “Clue,” “Message In A Bottle,” and “Cookin,’” a news release stated.

“In Charlotte, audiences are coming back in droves and there is high demand for top quality entertainment,” said Blumenthal President and CEO Tom Gabbard. “As a top 10 market, we are thrilled to present the largest Broadway season in the region, including several first national tours that won’t be seen anywhere else in the area for some time.”

The PNC Broadway Lights Series, Blumenthal’s premier season ticket, will feature a seven-show package or an eight-show package:

Seven-show package:

  • Funny Girl, Oct. 17 through Oct. 22, 2023
  • The Wiz, Nov. 7 through Nov. 12, 2023
  • Company, Nov. 21 through Nov. 26, 2023
  • Moulin Rouge! The Musical, March 19 through March 31, 2024
  • Mrs. Doubtfire, April 30 through May 5, 2024
  • Back to the Future: The Musical, July 9 through July 21, 2024
  • To Be Announced, Oct. 22 through Oct. 27, 2024

Eight-show package; includes Message In A Bottle

  • Funny Girl, Oct. 17 through Oct. 22, 2023
  • The Wiz, Nov. 7 through Nov. 12, 2023
  • Company, Nov. 21 through Nov. 26, 2023
  • Moulin Rouge! The Musical, March 19 through March 31, 2024
  • Message In A Bottle, April 2 through April 7, 2024
  • Mrs. Doubtfire, April 30 through May 5, 2024
  • Back to the Future: The Musical, July 9 through July 21, 2024
  • To Be Announced, Oct. 22 through Oct. 27, 2024

PNC Broadway Lights Series tickets range from $220 to $951.

The Equitable Bravo Series offers a package of six shows:

  • Beetlejuice, Dec. 26 through Dec. 31, 2023
  • Peter Pan, March 5 through March 10, 2024
  • Hadestown, May 7­ through May 12, 2024
  • MAMMA MIA!, June 18 through June 23, 2024
  • Disney’s The Lion King, Aug. 8 through Sept. 1, 2024
  • Clue, Oct. 8 through Oct. 13, 2024

Equitable Bravo Series tickets range from $18 to -$692.

Blumenthal will present additional shows during the year. According to a press release, currently slated Broadway Extras include:

  • Jesus Christ Superstar, Oct. 13 through Oct. 15, 2023
  • Cookin’, Nov. 3 through Nov. 5, 2023
  • Mean Girls, Feb. 13 through Feb. 18, 2024

