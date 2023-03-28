PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
“Black Women Lead” conversation tonight in Salisbury

East Spencer Mayor Barbara Mallett will be one of the panelists.
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury-Rowan NAACP is hosting a special event on Tuesday to celebrate Women and their many accomplishments during Women’s History Month.

“These events are a way to celebrate the achievements, honor the struggle and reflect on and learn about what it means to be a woman in which the events are all lead by women,” said Gemale A. Black. “The Black Women Lead Conversation is to address the fact that black women are the most overlooked people in various industries. This panel will shed a light to show women, especially young Black girls, that despite the statistics and the odds, they too can excel and be leaders in whatever career they chose.”

The Black Women Lead Conversation will take place on Tuesday, March 28, featuring a dynamic panel. The purpose is to shine a light on Black women paving the way in impactful careers. The event will have speakers addressing topics such as women in business, their experiences with leadership, messages they think are important for others to hear and more.

The panelists are: Barbara Mallett, Mayor of the Town of East Spencer, Dione Adkins, Executive Director of Salisbury-Rowan Community Action Agency, Inc., Shakya Jackson, Corporal at Salisbury Police Department, and Yvonne Dixon, Health Equity Director at Novant Health

The conversation will be moderated by Dr. Da’Tarvia A. Parrish, Associate Professor of Humanities at Livingstone College.

For more information, please email info@salisburyrowannaacp.org.

