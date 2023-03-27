YMCA’s Camp Thunderbird uses horses to teach kids confidence

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - The YMCA has a new program aimed at teaching toddler-aged kids confidence and responsibility through horses.

It’s called Tots and Trots, an hour-long class for kids ages 2 to 4 that’s held at Camp Thunderbird in Lake Wylie, S.C.

While the kids there are too young to ride the horses, they are old enough to get their feet wet.

Program organizers teach kids how to brush the horses and care for them and teach them what the horses eat.

The Tots and Trots program happens at Camp Thunderbird on Wednesdays and Saturdays. It’s $15 for members of the YMCA and $20 for non-members.

