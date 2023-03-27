Wet roads for morning commute after overnight rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s a First Alert Weather Day for Monday, as overnight rain means wet roads for the morning commute.

There is patchy fog in some neighborhoods as well. The heaviest of the rain has ended as of 5 a.m.

Keep the rain gear handy, as there could be a chance for some afternoon showers to flare up.

FIRST ALERT: There may be a few more showers around the #CLT region today, especially during the afternoon hours & a few are likely to flare up Tuesday PM as well. Thereafter, we'll be tracking potential showers & t-storms on Saturday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/iPyvMO3gf0 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 27, 2023

Afternoon temperatures will be up in the upper 70s.

