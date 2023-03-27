Wet roads for morning commute after overnight rain
Afternoon temperatures will be up in the upper 70s.
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s a First Alert Weather Day for Monday, as overnight rain means wet roads for the morning commute.
There is patchy fog in some neighborhoods as well. The heaviest of the rain has ended as of 5 a.m.
Keep the rain gear handy, as there could be a chance for some afternoon showers to flare up.
